Arsenal want David Luiz to convince Brazil defender to move to The Emirates – report
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Arsenal are hoping that David Luiz can persuade his Brazil team-mate Thiago Silva to complete a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to a report in England. French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign the experienced 35-year-old on a […]
Arsenal centre-back David Luiz has agreed a new one-year deal with the north London club.The 33-year-old’s contract was due to expire on June 30, having joined the Gunners last summer from Chelsea on..
