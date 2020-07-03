Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arsenal want David Luiz to convince Brazil defender to move to The Emirates – report

The Sport Review Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Arsenal are hoping that David Luiz can persuade his Brazil team-mate Thiago Silva to complete a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, according to a report in England. French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign the experienced 35-year-old on a […]

The post Arsenal want David Luiz to convince Brazil defender to move to The Emirates – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WHY DAVID LUIZ’S ARSENAL CAREER IS OVER! #WNTT [Video]

WHY DAVID LUIZ’S ARSENAL CAREER IS OVER! #WNTT

FOOTBALL IS BACK! Oh, and so is David Luiz. The Arsenal and former Chelsea centre-back had a shocker against Manchester City in their 3-0 loss in the Premier League. But has he played his final game..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 07:45Published
David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City [Video]

David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City

Arsenal centre-back David Luiz has agreed a new one-year deal with the north London club.The 33-year-old’s contract was due to expire on June 30, having joined the Gunners last summer from Chelsea on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Guardiola pleased with City’s performance after lengthy lay-off [Video]

Guardiola pleased with City’s performance after lengthy lay-off

Pep Guardiola was pleased by Manchester City’s roaring return to action against Arsenal after the lengthy coronavirus suspension. It had been 101 days since the Manchester derby defeat at Old..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this