Arsenal want David Luiz to convince Brazil defender to move to The Emirates – report

Related videos from verified sources WHY DAVID LUIZ’S ARSENAL CAREER IS OVER! #WNTT



FOOTBALL IS BACK! Oh, and so is David Luiz. The Arsenal and former Chelsea centre-back had a shocker against Manchester City in their 3-0 loss in the Premier League. But has he played his final game.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 07:45 Published 2 weeks ago David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City



Arsenal centre-back David Luiz has agreed a new one-year deal with the north London club.The 33-year-old’s contract was due to expire on June 30, having joined the Gunners last summer from Chelsea on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago Guardiola pleased with City’s performance after lengthy lay-off



Pep Guardiola was pleased by Manchester City’s roaring return to action against Arsenal after the lengthy coronavirus suspension. It had been 101 days since the Manchester derby defeat at Old.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published on June 18, 2020

