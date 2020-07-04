|
Wishes pour in as off-spinner Harbhajan Singh turns 40
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
The cricket fraternity took to social media to wish veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh as he turned 40 on Friday. Here are some messages:
*Virat Kohli:* "Wishing you a very happy birthday Bhajju Pa @harbhajan_singh. May god bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead."
*Yuvraj Singh:* "Is it...
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this