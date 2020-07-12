Global  
 

COVID-19: Sportspersons extend wishes after Amitabh Bachchan tests positive

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
A number of sportspersons expressed their best wishes for veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son and fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan after news emerged of the pair testing positive for coronavirus.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes. "Take care Amit ji. Praying for your good health and quick recovery," he...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered

Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered 04:16

 From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive on Saturday evening. The entire...

