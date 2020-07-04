Global  
 

Premier League LIVE: Team news and updates as talkSPORT brings you FIVE matches featuring Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea

talkSPORT Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Keep up to date with all five Premier League matches right here as talkSPORT brings you FIVE live games on Saturday. Here’s a rundown of our live commentaries and how to listen… 12:30 Norwich v Brighton – Premier League – talkSPORT 15:00 Manchester United v Bournemouth – Premier League – talkSPORT 15:00 Leicester v Crystal […]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United are ready to keep challenging after strong return to action

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United are ready to keep challenging after strong return to action 01:03

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says although his team are too far behind to achieve "something special" in the Premier League, they have shown they are able to keep challenging and look towards attaining a place in the Champions League.

