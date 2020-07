Derby County 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Late Chris Martin strike cancels out Joe Lolley goal Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Chris Martin bundles in an injury-time equaliser to salvage a point for Derby against Nottingham Forest in a dramatic finale. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 22 minutes ago Martin: We got what we deserved 01:34 Chris Martin talks to Sky Sports after his goal in extra-time gave Derby a vital point against Nottingham Forest. You Might Like

Tweets about this