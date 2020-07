Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's furious Harry Maguire greeting in break after nutmeg Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Harry Maguire could do nothing as Junior Stanislas pushed the ball through the Manchester United defender’s legs in the build-up to the first Bournemouth goal at Old Trafford Harry Maguire could do nothing as Junior Stanislas pushed the ball through the Manchester United defender’s legs in the build-up to the first Bournemouth goal at Old Trafford 👓 View full article