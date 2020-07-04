|
Do Manchester United need to sign Jadon Sancho? They already have a generational talent in Mason Greenwood who can turn them into Premier League challengers
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Mason Greenwood is proving himself to be a unique talent. The 18-year-old netted another two goals in Manchester United’s 5-2 drubbing of Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday. It takes his tally to 15 in all competitions this season and has been a breakout star for the Red Devils. Greenwood is clinical with both his […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this