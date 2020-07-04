Global  

Do Manchester United need to sign Jadon Sancho? They already have a generational talent in Mason Greenwood who can turn them into Premier League challengers

talkSPORT Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Mason Greenwood is proving himself to be a unique talent. The 18-year-old netted another two goals in Manchester United’s 5-2 drubbing of Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday. It takes his tally to 15 in all competitions this season and has been a breakout star for the Red Devils. Greenwood is clinical with both his […]
 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says although his team are too far behind to achieve "something special" in the Premier League, they have shown they are able to keep challenging and look towards attaining a place in the Champions League.

