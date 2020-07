Vishal Sharma RT @timesofindia: China has caused great damage to the United States and the rest of the world, tweets US President Donald Trump https://t.… 1 minute ago

John Wayne RT @bobpockrass: President Donald Trump tweets to Bubba Wallace urging apology for noose ‘hoax' #nascar @NASCARONFOX. https://t.co/qRM60Bg8… 2 minutes ago

Trump Lies Matter Wow! Trump is digraceful POTUS... Tweets like a gossip colomnist. What a little bytch, did you apologize for slee… https://t.co/dX6y0iWzpF 2 minutes ago

Gregory Prince ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is out of control. The ⁦@POTUS⁩ should not be issuing such Tweets. #NewLowEveryDay https://t.co/SvrqBIleUl 12 minutes ago

Kim Hopps RT @RadioFreeTom: "Men across America who were socialized by team sports, whose lives are predicated on the principle of showing up and doi… 13 minutes ago

Samlon Noble Committee Member RT @RiegerReport: WASHINGTON (AP) — Forty lobbyists with ties to President Donald Trump helped clients secure more than $10 billion in fede… 18 minutes ago

Kim Hopps RT @MSNBC: Florida pollster Fernand Amandi says voters are "no longer voting on what they think Donald Trump will be like as president, the… 23 minutes ago