Trump Calls For NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace To Apologize Over Noose 'Hoax'

NPR Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The president followed up a pair of divisive speeches over the holiday weekend by castigating the racing body for banning the Confederate flag and said Wallace should apologize to his fellow drivers.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump calls on NASCAR's Wallace to apologize for so-called 'hoax'

Trump calls on NASCAR's Wallace to apologize for so-called 'hoax' 02:09

 U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace should apologize over an incident in which he found a noose in his garage, calling it a 'hoax'. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

