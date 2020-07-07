Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'MS Dhoni is world-beater', Dwayne Bravo releases song for India's 'Captain Cool' on his birthday

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
As India's 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo released the new song that he has created for the former India skipper.

Titled 'Helicopter 7', the song's lyrics go as follows: "MS Dhoni, number seven, MS Dhoni, number seven, all of Ranchi shouting Dhoni, all of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: MS Dhoni turns 39: Five iconic ODI knocks of former India captain | Oneindia News

MS Dhoni turns 39: Five iconic ODI knocks of former India captain | Oneindia News 04:29

 MS Dhoni turns 39: Five iconic ODI knocks of former India captain

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

MS Dhoni used to control bowlers in 2007 but started trusting them in 2013: Irfan Pathan | OneIndia [Video]

MS Dhoni used to control bowlers in 2007 but started trusting them in 2013: Irfan Pathan | OneIndia

MS Dhoni is one of the finest captains to have graced the game and he's the only skipper to have all three ICC trophies in his cabinet. Ever since he was made India captain in 2007 the Ranchi cricketer..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:22Published
Grandma Sings Song After Sucking In Helium From Balloon [Video]

Grandma Sings Song After Sucking In Helium From Balloon

This grandma wanted to have some fun at her birthday party. Her grandkids suggested that she take in some air from a helium balloon. Amused by the funny sound of her voice after she did it, she began..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:38Published
Watch: Air India Captain makes announcement in Odia in repatriation flight [Video]

Watch: Air India Captain makes announcement in Odia in repatriation flight

Captain Madhusmita Patnaik announced in Odia language inside a flight carrying 215 Odia people from Sharjah to Bhubaneswar in Odisha under Vande Bharat Mission. Madhusmita is a pilot in Air India..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Watch video: Dwayne Bravo releases teaser to MS Dhoni song; fans share helicopter dance

 West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo has dedicated a song to India cricket great MS Dhoni ahead of the wicketkeeper-batsman's 39th birthday. IPL team Chennai...
Mid-Day

Happy Birthday Dhoni: DJ Bravo releases 'Helicopter 7' song as tribute to MS Dhoni's star-studded career - Watch

 The only international captain to have won ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.
DNA


Tweets about this