Kerala gold smuggling: Oppn seeks CBI probe Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Following controversies over the role of a senior officer in the IT department in the case pertaining to gold smuggling through diplomatic channel, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarified that the appointment of Swapna Suresh as the operational manager at Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd (KSITL) was not done with his knowledge. 👓 View full article

