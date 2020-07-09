Global  

Tottenham Hotspur's predicted XI: We predict Jose Mourinho's starting XI for his side's trip to relegation threatened Bournemouth

Shoot Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur’s predicted XI: We predict Jose Mourinho’s starting XI for his side’s trip to relegation threatened Bournemouth. Spurs travel to the South Coast this evening, where Mourinho will be hoping his team can put in a good performance and gain three points ahead of the North London derby at the weekend. After suffering a […]
