Related videos from verified sources Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach



England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second test against West Indies following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:37 Published 5 hours ago Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach



England bowler Jofra Archer has been sent into self-isolation and ruled out of this today’s second Test against the West Indies after “a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols”.Both teams.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 6 hours ago England drop Denly for second test, Root returns



Kent batsman run in the team at an end after failing to convert starts, Windies skipper Jason Holder says series wide open Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:29 Published 20 hours ago

