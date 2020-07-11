Global  
 

Tributes pour in as England World Cup hero Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Daily Star Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Tributes pour in as England World Cup hero Jack Charlton dies aged 85Emotional tributes have poured in for England 1966 World Cup hero and Leeds United legend Jack Charlton after his family confirmed that he has passed away at the age of 85 following a long-term illness
News video: Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85 00:50

 Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been battling dementia.He spent his entire 21-year playing career at Leeds, making a joint club record 773...

Related news from verified sources

Jack Charlton: A World Cup hero with England and Ireland

 Jack Charlton, who has died at the age of 85, was one of football’s great characters.
Belfast Telegraph

Jack Charlton: England World Cup winner and ex-Republic of Ireland boss dies aged 85

 Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and former Republic of Ireland boss, dies aged 85.
BBC News

Jack Charlton dead - Former England World Cup winner passes away aged 85

Jack Charlton dead - Former England World Cup winner passes away aged 85 Former England defender and Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton has died at the aged of 85, his family have this morning confirmed in a statement
Daily Star


