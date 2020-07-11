Tributes pour in as England World Cup hero Jack Charlton dies aged 85 Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Emotional tributes have poured in for England 1966 World Cup hero and Leeds United legend Jack Charlton after his family confirmed that he has passed away at the age of 85 following a long-term illness Emotional tributes have poured in for England 1966 World Cup hero and Leeds United legend Jack Charlton after his family confirmed that he has passed away at the age of 85 following a long-term illness 👓 View full article

