Tributes pour in as England World Cup hero Jack Charlton dies aged 85
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () Emotional tributes have poured in for England 1966 World Cup hero and Leeds United legend Jack Charlton after his family confirmed that he has passed away at the age of 85 following a long-term illness
Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been battling dementia.He spent his entire 21-year playing career at Leeds, making a joint club record 773...
