England's 1966 hero Jack Charlton passes away

Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Jack Charlton, a member of the England 1966 World Cup winning side who went on to become a cult hero in Ireland, has died aged 85, his family announced on Saturday. Charlton -- elder brother of his fellow World Cup winning team-mate Bobby -- was an integral part of the great Don Revie managed Leeds United side that won the 1969...
England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85.
Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia.
Alongside his brother Bobby, he was part of the team that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966.
His family said he...