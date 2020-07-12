Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

England's 1966 hero Jack Charlton passes away

Mid-Day Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Jack Charlton, a member of the England 1966 World Cup winning side who went on to become a cult hero in Ireland, has died aged 85, his family announced on Saturday. Charlton -- elder brother of his fellow World Cup winning team-mate Bobby -- was an integral part of the great Don Revie managed Leeds United side that won the 1969...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85

Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85 01:13

 England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85. Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia. Alongside his brother Bobby, he was part of the team that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966. His family said he...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

England 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies aged 85 [Video]

England 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies aged 85

The legendary Leeds United defender passed away peacefully at his home on Friday after a long-term illness, his family confirmed.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Jack Charlton passes away

 Jack Charlton, a member of the England 1966 World-Cup winning side and elder brother of the legendary Sir Bobby, has died aged 85, his family announce
Hindu

Tributes pour in as England World Cup hero Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Tributes pour in as England World Cup hero Jack Charlton dies aged 85 Emotional tributes have poured in for England 1966 World Cup hero and Leeds United legend Jack Charlton after his family confirmed that he has passed away at the...
Daily Star

Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner, passes away
Indian Express


Tweets about this