Victor Orta can’t afford to make the same transfer mistake at Leeds for a third time – opinion Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

United haven’t had the best fortune when it comes to signing new players over the past couple of seasons, and the blame has to at least partially lie at Victor Orta’s feet. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Leeds United players join fans to celebrate promotion



Leeds United's players and the club's Director of Football Victor Orta celebrate with fans outside Elland Road after Huddersfield Town beat West Bromwich Albion to seal their promotion to the Premier.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this