Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 251 event on Saturday on Fight Island

UFC 251 fight card and news: Masvidal and Usman uk start time, predictions, weigh-ins, plus Dana White on Conor McGregor return Fight Island is almost here and talkSPORT will be on hand to bring you every minute of it. The action will be live on talkSPORT 2 on Sunday morning, while...

talkSPORT 2 days ago