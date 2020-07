Volkanovski retains UFC title, Yan grabs bantamweight belt Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Alexander Volkanovski retained his featherweight title with a razor-thin split decision over Max Holloway at UFC 251 👓 View full article

