Jorge Masvidal calls for rematch against Kamaru Usman following UFC 251 defeat: ‘We’ll do it again’

talkSPORT Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
UFC 251’s main event produced a more than decisive result as Kamaru Usman dominated Jorge Masvidal on Fight Island. Usman showcased his incredible wrestling pedigree time and time again in the fight, shooting in for takedowns and level changing at every opportunity. Two accidental head clashes opened up gashes on Masvidal’s face, but the 35-year-old […]
