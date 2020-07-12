Global  
 

Morikawa scores wild win in playoff at Workday Charity Open

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Morikawa overcame every obstacle in front of him on a topsy-turvy day in Ohio to top Justin Thomas on the third playoff hole in the PGA Tour event.
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
 Collin Morikawa reflects on setting the early pace at the Workday Charity Open and how he plans to build on a consistent start to his professional career.

Collin Morikawa reacts to an impressive opening two rounds and extending his lead at the Workday Charity Open.

 Collin Morikawa never looked like a winner at the Workday Charity Open until he tapped in for par on the third playoff hole, capping off a wild finish Sunday at...
