Morikawa scores wild win in playoff at Workday Charity Open
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Morikawa overcame every obstacle in front of him on a topsy-turvy day in Ohio to top Justin Thomas on the third playoff hole in the PGA Tour event.
Video credit: Sky Sports UK
Morikawa: I want to stay consistent 02:01
Collin Morikawa reflects on setting the early pace at the Workday Charity Open and how he plans to build on a consistent start to his professional career.
Morikawa races further clear in Ohio
Collin Morikawa reacts to an impressive opening two rounds and extending his lead at the Workday Charity Open.
