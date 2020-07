Manchester City will be free to play Champions League football next season after the CAS lifted a two-season ban from European competitions imposed by UEFA.

Man City Champions League ban: CAS announce suspension is overturned and Etihad club will play in Europe next season Man City’s European ban has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, it has been announced. It was announced in February that UEFA had banned...

talkSPORT 58 minutes ago