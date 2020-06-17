Patriot League cancels fall sports due to virus

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MiLB cancels 2020 season



Minor League Baseball has canceled its 2020 season. Credit: WYFF Duration: 03:10 Published 2 weeks ago Thomas wants to keep HIV conversation going



Former Wales rugby player Gareth Thomas is hoping his new HIV campaign will help start up a new conversation to improve public understanding of the virus and break the stigma around it. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago Shannon Sharpe is impressed with the NBA's set up in Orlando — it's 'as good as it gets'



A memo was sent to the NBA Players Association about expected rules and restrictions in Orlando. Among the many safety guidelines, all team and league staff will be required to wear proximity alarms.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:25 Published on June 17, 2020

Tweets about this