Gary Neville rates Anthony Martial’s display in Man United’s 2-2 draw with Southampton

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Solskjaer hails hat-trick hero Anthony Martial as Manchester United march on



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was proud of sharpshooter Anthony Martial’s match-winning display as the forward’s maiden Manchester United hat-trick sealed a comfortable win against European hopefuls.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago Man lying on bed of nails has bricks broken on him in bizarre martial arts display



A man in Tien Giang Province, Vietnam is seen lying on a bed of nails with another table placed on his stomach before people around him break bricks on him during a martial arts stunt. The video was.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:34 Published on June 3, 2020

Tweets about this