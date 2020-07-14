|
ENG vs WI: Skipper Ben Stokes has no regrets over dropping Stuart Broad
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Stand-in captain Ben Stokes won't regret the decision to drop Stuart Broad from the side despite losing the first Test against the West Indies but lauded the senior pacer's burning desire to play for England. England lost the series-opener by four wickets with Jermaine Blackwood leading the West Indies to a gripping four-wicket...
