Paper Talk: Chelsea to use Kepa as makeweight in stunning keeper swap; Man City in shock link to Tottenham star

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk



This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer. We analyse.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:26 Published 2 weeks ago 10 Players To WATCH When The Premier League Returns!



Today on Football Daily, we’re celebrating the Premier League’s return, we’re profiling the stars who could change their club’s fortunes over the last ten games. Our list includes Tottenham.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 11:27 Published 2 weeks ago Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City



This footage was filmed and produced on 25 June 2020. The Liverpool Football Club has clinched the Premier League championship after Manchester City lost out 2-1 to Chelsea, handing the Reds their.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 06:04 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this