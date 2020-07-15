Global  
 

Ashley Cole sends message to Chelsea FC star after 1-0 win over Norwich

The Sport Review Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Ashley Cole singled out Olivier Giroud for special praise after the French striker helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 1-0 win over relegated Norwich City to bolster their Champions League qualification hopes. The Blues headed into the game looking to return to winning ways after the disappointment of their 3-0 loss to Sheffield United […]

