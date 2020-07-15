Global  
 

AFTV’s Claude removed from Arsenal fan channel after calling Tottenham forward Heung-min Son ‘DVD’ during north London derby

talkSPORT Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Claude Callegari has been axed from his role as a pundit for AFTV after he made a racist comment about Tottenham forward Heung-min Son. The pundit for the popular Arsenal fan channel could be heard saying ‘DVD’s going off’ when the South Korea international was withdrawn in stoppage time of Spurs’ 2-1 win over Arsenal […]
News video: Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback

Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback 00:53

 Mourinho’s side had to beat the Gunners to stay in the race for Europa League qualification and they moved above their opponents thanks to Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute winner.Arsenal had taken an early lead through a superb Alexandre Lacazette strike, but a defensive error allowed Son...

