AFTV’s Claude removed from Arsenal fan channel after calling Tottenham forward Heung-min Son ‘DVD’ during north London derby Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Claude Callegari has been axed from his role as a pundit for AFTV after he made a racist comment about Tottenham forward Heung-min Son. The pundit for the popular Arsenal fan channel could be heard saying 'DVD's going off' when the South Korea international was withdrawn in stoppage time of Spurs' 2-1 win over Arsenal


