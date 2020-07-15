Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League summer transfer window to reopen on July 27 as clubs decide on dates

talkSPORT Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Premier League clubs have agreed a ten-week summer transfer window. The window will reopen on July 27 – a day after the 2019-20 season finishes – and will run for ten weeks before closing on October 5. The Premier League said that following consultation with the English Football League, a domestic-only window will also be […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Transfer window extension 'makes sense'

Transfer window extension 'makes sense' 00:38

 Steve Bruce has back an extension to the transfer window as Premier League clubs are expected to approve plans for a 10-week window between July 27th and October 5th.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arsenal v Liverpool Premier League match preview [Video]

Arsenal v Liverpool Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal’s Premier League match against champions Liverpool.The sides meet the the Emirates Stadium on July 15.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else [Video]

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was philosophical after his side’s Champions League hopes took a hit as substitute Michael Obafemi’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Southampton a 2-2..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich [Video]

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich

In-depth match preview looking at Chelsea's Premier League clash against Norwich on July 14.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Premier League transfer window dates disclosed including domestic-only period

 The Premier League summer transfer window will open from July 27 and close on October 5, but clubs in England’s top flight can sign players from the EFL in...
Daily Star

Premier League summer transfer window to be from 27 July to 5 October

 The Premier League summer transfer window will be open for 10 weeks between 27 July and 5 October.
BBC Sport

Premier League and EFL summer transfer window to be from 27 July to 5 October

 The Premier League and EFL summer transfer window will be open for 10 weeks between 27 July and 5 October, subject to Fifa approval.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this