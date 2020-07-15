Premier League summer transfer window to reopen on July 27 as clubs decide on dates Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Premier League clubs have agreed a ten-week summer transfer window. The window will reopen on July 27 – a day after the 2019-20 season finishes – and will run for ten weeks before closing on October 5. The Premier League said that following consultation with the English Football League, a domestic-only window will also be […] 👓 View full article

