England vs West Indies: Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test after breaching ‘bio-secure protocols’

talkSPORT Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
England’s Jofra Archer has been ruled out the second Test vs the West Indies after breaching ‘bio-secure protocols’ and he must now isolate. The ECB announced the news on the morning the second Test is due to begin, confirming in a statement: “Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 […]
News video: West Indies beat England by 4 wickets in 1st Test; Shannon Gabriel, Jermaine Blackwood shine

 West Indies beat England by 4 wickets in 1st Test; Shannon Gabriel, Jermaine Blackwood shine

Kent batsman run in the team at an end after failing to convert starts, Windies skipper Jason Holder says series wide open

England have dropped batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against the West Indies.Captain Joe Root returns at Emirates Old Trafford following the arrival of his second child, while 34-year-old Denly..

Ben Stokes and Jason Holder reflect on the West Indies victory in the first Test in their three match series.

 England fast bowler Jofra Archer is excluded from the second Test against West Indies after breaching the bio-secure protocols.
 West Indies coach Phil Simmons believes that the extended preparations after early arrival due to COVID-19 protocols have actually played a key part in his...
