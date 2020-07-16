England vs West Indies: Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test after breaching ‘bio-secure protocols’
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () England’s Jofra Archer has been ruled out the second Test vs the West Indies after breaching ‘bio-secure protocols’ and he must now isolate. The ECB announced the news on the morning the second Test is due to begin, confirming in a statement: “Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 […]
England have dropped batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against the West Indies.Captain Joe Root returns at Emirates Old Trafford following the arrival of his second child, while 34-year-old Denly..
