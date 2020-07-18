Global  
 

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Leicester

The Sport Review Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to dent Leicester City’s top-four hopes with a 2-1 win in their Premier League clash on Sunday. Leicester City are preparing to travel to the English capital to take on Jose Mourinho’s side as they look to close in on a place in next season’s Champions League. As things […]

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Leicester

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Leicester 01:30

 Leicester have several key players missing and Tottenham could take the home advantage.Take a look at the stats here.

