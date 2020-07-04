BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Tottenham v Everton Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 win over Everton in their home Premier League clash on Monday night. Spurs head into the game looking to get back to winning ways after they were beaten 3-1 by Sheffield United in the Premier League on Thursday night. That defeat has dealt a severe […]



The post BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Tottenham v Everton appeared first on The Sport Review.

