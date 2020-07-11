Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Arsenal Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 win over Arsenal in Sunday’s north London derby showdown. Arsenal head into Sunday’s clash after having found some decent form in the Premier League since the return of top-flight football, with the Gunners having won three of their last four outings. Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, have […]



The post Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Arsenal appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

