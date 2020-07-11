Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Arsenal

The Sport Review Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 win over Arsenal in Sunday’s north London derby showdown. Arsenal head into Sunday’s clash after having found some decent form in the Premier League since the return of top-flight football, with the Gunners having won three of their last four outings. Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, have […]

The post Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Arsenal appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tottenham v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Tottenham v Arsenal: Premier League match preview 01:06

 In-depth match preview of Tottenham's Premier League clash against Arsenal, with just a point separating the north London rivals.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Leicester

 Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to dent Leicester City’s top-four hopes with a 2-1 win in their Premier League clash on Sunday. Leicester City are...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this