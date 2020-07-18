Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man United close in on 17-year-old Real Madrid defender – report

The Sport Review Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Manchester United are close to wrapping up a deal to sign Real Madrid teenager Alvaro Fernandez, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media AS, as reported by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are finalising personal terms with the 17-year-old ahead of a transfer to Old Trafford. The same article states that […]

The post Man United close in on 17-year-old Real Madrid defender – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NYPD Officer Punches Homeless Man in The Face [Video]

NYPD Officer Punches Homeless Man in The Face

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK — Bodycam footage has surfaced of an NYPD officer punching and dragging a homeless man off a train. On July 15, the NYPD and the Manhattan district attorney said they're..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 06:59Published
Teenager Suffers Stroke From Playing Too Much Video Games [Video]

Teenager Suffers Stroke From Playing Too Much Video Games

GUANGXI, CHINA — A teenager was hospitalized earlier this year after suffering a stroke from gaming too much. As schools across China closed in February in response to the Wuhan virus pandemic,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:47Published
UPDATE: Bus Plunges Into Reservoir Was 'Revenge' [Video]

UPDATE: Bus Plunges Into Reservoir Was 'Revenge'

ANSHUN, GUIZHOU, CHINA — A public bus initially believed to have lost control before crashing into a reservoir, has now been labeled as an act of revenge. Onboard the bus were at least 12 high..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Man United close to meeting 22-year-old Serie A star’s valuation – report

 Manchester United are close to meeting Fiorentina’s asking price for Italy international Federico Chiesa, according to a report in Italy. Italian media outlet...
The Sport Review

James Rodriguez contract situation may help Man Utd as Real Madrid man eyes move

James Rodriguez contract situation may help Man Utd as Real Madrid man eyes move James Rodriguez only has one year left on his Real Madrid contract which could now leave the door open for Manchester United to try and bring him to Old Trafford...
Daily Star


Tweets about this