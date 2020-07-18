Man United close in on 17-year-old Real Madrid defender – report Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Manchester United are close to wrapping up a deal to sign Real Madrid teenager Alvaro Fernandez, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media AS, as reported by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are finalising personal terms with the 17-year-old ahead of a transfer to Old Trafford. The same article states that […]



The post Man United close in on 17-year-old Real Madrid defender – report appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

