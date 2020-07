Tabish RT @SMFutball: 🎙️ Sergio Ramos: "I'd like to end my career at Real Madrid. I'm going to be here as long as the president wants me." 🎙️ Flo… 7 hours ago Adekanmbi Simeon @Buchi_Laba I love Real Madrid because of Sergio Ramos.......that guy na legend.....a leader in all ramifications i… https://t.co/xuNKtvIln8 14 hours ago SMFutball 🎙️ Sergio Ramos: "I'd like to end my career at Real Madrid. I'm going to be here as long as the president wants me.… https://t.co/PY3QhEMMDO 18 hours ago Greatest Legend RT @RMadridInfo: 🎙Florentino Pérez: “Sergio Ramos will be at Real Madrid until he wants to. Neither he nor the club are going to get into a… 21 hours ago big phil @vfdida @MatiasPikkarai1 Either way i think Sergio Ramos has a bigger shout of winning a ballon’dor in that team. I… https://t.co/ZpJFvGDctn 21 hours ago DailyBlancos Florentino Pérez: "Sergio Ramos will stay at Real Madrid his whole life, the fans can relax. He's been impressive a… https://t.co/68Tmns4cRr 22 hours ago Tony Stark RT @arfutweets: Sergio Ramos might be a dirty bastard, a***and a huge c*nt but f*ck me what a leader he's been for Real Madrid. He'll g… 1 day ago Kome Sideso I’d like to watch a documentary on Sergio Ramos. Mann’s a quiet leader at Real. @darendigit any leads on this? https://t.co/kBwu5I69B2 1 day ago