Related videos from verified sources Warrington: Leeds promotion is surreal



IBF Featherweight champion and Leeds fan Josh Warrington describes their promotion to the Premier League as 'surreal'. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 05:00 Published 3 hours ago 49ers congratulate Leeds on promotion



San Francisco 49ers president Paraag Marathe - who is also a Leeds board member - has sent a message of congratulations after the club finally returned to the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:33 Published 6 hours ago Bilic: We crumbled under pressure



West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic says his side 'crumbled under pressure' after losing to Huddersfield - a result which dents their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:24 Published 6 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Huddersfield boss makes Leeds United promotion claim after West Brom win West Bromwich Albion news: Danny Cowley has been speaking about the promotion of Marcelo Bielsa's side back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence from...

Sutton Coldfield Observer 6 hours ago



10 key moments for Leeds United boss Bielsa Following Leeds United's promotion to the Premier League, here are 10 moments that made the difference under Marcelo Bielsa.

BBC News 16 hours ago



Derby County boss makes Leeds United vow Leeds have clinched promotion to the Premier League ahead of their trip to Pride Park Stadium this weekend

Derby Telegraph 17 hours ago





