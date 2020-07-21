Leeds United players ‘saw a different side to Marcelo Bielsa’ at Premier League promotion party at Elland Road, reveals Stuart Dallas
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas has told talkSPORT the team ‘saw a different side’ to boss Marcelo Bielsa when they celebrated the club’s long-awaited return to the Premier League. The Yorkshire giants’ 16-year wait for promotion back to the promised land was finally over last week when rivals West Brom were beaten by Huddersfield, confirming […]
Leeds United have finished top of the English Championship and will be playing in the Premier League in 2020/21. Coach Marcelo Bielsa has become a hero for the...