Marcelo Bielsa feels indebted to all the players at Leeds United after securing Premier League promotion (Video)

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Leeds United have finished top of the English Championship and will be playing in the Premier League in 2020/21. Coach Marcelo Bielsa has become a hero for the club, but he feels very grateful towards all of his players. 🗣 "I feel a big debt to all of the players" Marcelo Bielsa reacts to promotion […]

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Leeds fans celebrate after club seals promotion

Leeds fans celebrate after club seals promotion 00:39

 Leeds fans celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League outside Elland Road. It's been 16 years since they were last in the Premier League.

Gray: Leeds are back where they belong [Video]

Gray: Leeds are back where they belong

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray says the club is back where it belongs after achieving promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

‘Bielsa has worked a minor miracle at Leeds’ [Video]

‘Bielsa has worked a minor miracle at Leeds’

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has performed a miracle getting the side promoted back to the Premier League, says Rory Smith.

Bielsa gets warm welcome from Leeds players [Video]

Bielsa gets warm welcome from Leeds players

Marcelo Bielsa got a warm welcome from his Leeds United squad as they gathered for the first time since earning promotion back to the Premier League.

New footage shows emotional Marcelo Bielsa arriving to Leeds promotion party

New footage shows emotional Marcelo Bielsa arriving to Leeds promotion party Leeds United have finally been promoted back to the Premier League with the players and staff attending a celebration party with Marcelo Bielsa mobbed on arrival
Leeds United fans and players celebrate club’s promotion to Premier League at Elland Road

 Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League was confirmed on Friday evening and the fans were understandably delighted. It has been a long 16-year wait for...
