Marcelo Bielsa feels indebted to all the players at Leeds United after securing Premier League promotion (Video)
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Leeds United have finished top of the English Championship and will be playing in the Premier League in 2020/21. Coach Marcelo Bielsa has become a hero for the club, but he feels very grateful towards all of his players. 🗣 "I feel a big debt to all of the players" Marcelo Bielsa reacts to promotion […]
