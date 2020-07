Russian figure skating star Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya dies at 20: report Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Former world junior pairs figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died in Moscow, the Russian state news agency Tass reported Saturday citing unnamed sources. 👓 View full article

