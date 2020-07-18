Global  
 

Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal's 2-0 win over Man City in FA Cup semi-final

The Sport Review Saturday, 18 July 2020
Piers Morgan hailed Arsenal’s demolition of Manchester City after the Gunners were 2-0 winners in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday night. The Gunners were surprise 2-1 winners against newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool FC at The Emirates on Wednesday night. Arsenal were looking to carry their recent momentum into the last-four clash […]

