News24.com | Jon Rahm aims at world No 1 after late birdies bring PGA Memorial lead
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Jon Rahm, chasing the world No 1 ranking, birdied four of the last six holes to seize a four-stroke lead after the third round of the PGA Memorial tournament.
