News24.com | Jon Rahm aims at world No 1 after late birdies bring PGA Memorial lead

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rahm shocked to be four clear



Jon Rahm only found out the margin of his lead at the Memorial Tournament during his post-round interview with Rich Beem! Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:40 Published 6 hours ago Memorial Tournament Preview: Stacked Field Returns To Muirfield Village



The Memorial Tournament welcomes Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and the world's top-five players for another PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 00:40 Published 3 days ago Rory McIlroy says he missed golf as PGA Tour resumes



Rory McIlroy is looking forward to seeing golf take its place at “the centre of the sports world” as the PGA Tour returns from its three-month suspension. The Northern Irishman will tee up at the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published on June 11, 2020

Related news from verified sources Rahm builds 4-shot lead at Memorial in his quest to be No. 1 DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Jon Rahm showed Saturday why he’s such an explosive player, with his clubs. It just might be what takes him to No. 1 in the world. Rahm...

Seattle Times 6 hours ago





Tweets about this