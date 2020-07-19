Bruno Fernandes admits ‘amazing’ Man United star has surprised him Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Bruno Fernandes has admitted that Marcus Rashford has surprised him “a lot” with his quality at Manchester United. Fernandes has been settling well into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. The Portuguese playmaker has been earning lots of praise for the form […]



The post Bruno Fernandes admits ‘amazing’ Man United star has surprised him appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

