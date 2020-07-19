Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bruno Fernandes admits ‘amazing’ Man United star has surprised him

The Sport Review Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes has admitted that Marcus Rashford has surprised him “a lot” with his quality at Manchester United. Fernandes has been settling well into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. The Portuguese playmaker has been earning lots of praise for the form […]

The post Bruno Fernandes admits ‘amazing’ Man United star has surprised him appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

10 Players To WATCH When The Premier League Returns! [Video]

10 Players To WATCH When The Premier League Returns!

Today on Football Daily, we’re celebrating the Premier League’s return, we’re profiling the stars who could change their club’s fortunes over the last ten games. Our list includes Tottenham..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 11:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Man Utd tipped to sign Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz after Bruno Fernandes impact

Man Utd tipped to sign Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz after Bruno Fernandes impact Exclusive: Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has become the star man for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Paul Ince says they need two more signings to compete at...
Daily Star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer furiously shouts at Bruno Fernandes over linesman moment

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded focus from star man Bruno Fernandes during their crunch Premier League clash with Leicester City
Daily Star

Frank Lampard admits Man United star’s form has made ‘huge difference’

 Frank Lampard has admitted that Bruno Fernandes’ arrival at Manchester United in January has made a “huge difference” to the Red Devils’ fortunes. The...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this