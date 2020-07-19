The ‘extraordinary’ Ronaldinho summed up by Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Neymar and Eden Hazard who spent hours watching YouTube videos of him Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

It has been 17 years since Barcelona beat Manchester United to Ronaldinho’s signature. He was more talented than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to his teammate, Deco. “When we didn’t know what to do, he would create chances to score,” he said. The ‘cheeky little chappie’ was an absolute magician, no-one can question that. […] 👓 View full article

