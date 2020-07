You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Maharashtra continues to lead COVID-19 caseload of country



Maharashtra continues to lead the coronavirus caseload of the country. Maharashtra on July 19, reported 9,518 new COVID-19 positive cases, which takes the total number of positive cases in the state at.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42 Published 3 hours ago 85 Babies Tested Positive For COVID-19 In One Texas County, Health Director Says



Eighty-five infants under age 1 have tested positive for coronavirus in one Texas county. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:28 Published 22 hours ago COVID-19: Recovery rate stands at 63% in India



Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 63%. 3,61,024 samples have been tested in the country in the last 24 hours; the cumulative number of 1,34,33,742 samples tested has raised the testing.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this