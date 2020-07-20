Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ICC Meet: BCCI hoping for T20 World Cup delay

Mid-Day Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
On hold for the past two months, the fate of this year's T20 World Cup will be up for a decisive round of deliberation when the ICC board meets virtually on Monday with the BCCI hoping for a postponement to ensure that the IPL can go ahead. The global event is supposed to be held from October 18 to November 15 in Australia but...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday, cricket fraternity sends wishes [Video]

MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday, cricket fraternity sends wishes

Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday today. He is regarded as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Dhoni led India in winning the first ever T20 World..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published
T20 World Cup in 2020 'unrealistic', says Cricket Australia chairman [Video]

T20 World Cup in 2020 'unrealistic', says Cricket Australia chairman

Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Earl Eddings on June 16 said that staging the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia is 'unrealistic' due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
'No rush' for ICC to make decision on T20 World Cup, Richardson says [Video]

'No rush' for ICC to make decision on T20 World Cup, Richardson says

Australia bowler Kane Richardson has backed the International Cricket Council’s move to hold off on deciding the fate of the T20 World Cup. The tournament, hosted by Australia, is due to kick off in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Covid -19

 The ICC on Monday postponed the T20 World Cup in Australia owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, paving the way for the BCCI to organise the Indian Premier League...
IndiaTimes

ICC Meet: BCCI expecting T20 WC postponement

 On hold for the past two months, the fate of this year's T20 World Cup will be up for a decisive round of deliberation when the ICC board meets virtually on...
IndiaTimes

With IPL 2020 in sight, BCCI hopes for postponement of T20 World Cup: Report

 The ICC board meets virtually on Monday to discuss the fate of the T20 World Cup.
DNA


Tweets about this