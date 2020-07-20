ICC Meet: BCCI hoping for T20 World Cup delay Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

On hold for the past two months, the fate of this year's T20 World Cup will be up for a decisive round of deliberation when the ICC board meets virtually on Monday with the BCCI hoping for a postponement to ensure that the IPL can go ahead. The global event is supposed to be held from October 18 to November 15 in Australia but... 👓 View full article

