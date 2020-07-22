Diana Edulji on BCCI employee Mayank Parikh's conflict of interest ruling: Happy my stand is vindicated Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Almost 11 months after Indore-based Sanjeev Gupta filed a conflict of interest complaint against BCCI employee Mayank Parikh, the ombudsman Justice DK Jain on Tuesday upheld the charges.

Former India women's captain Diana Edulji, who was the only member in the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to be convinced that Parikh was... 👓 View full article

