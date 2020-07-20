Ben Stokes fireworks inspire England to series-levelling victory over West Indies in thrilling climax
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Ben Stokes was the star once again as England secured a tense victory over the West Indies to level the series at 1-1. On the morning of the last day, Stokes pounded out a quickfire 78 not out to build a 311-run lead before England dismissed the Windies for 198 with an hour to spare. […]
