Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ben Stokes fireworks inspire England to series-levelling victory over West Indies in thrilling climax

talkSPORT Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Ben Stokes was the star once again as England secured a tense victory over the West Indies to level the series at 1-1. On the morning of the last day, Stokes pounded out a quickfire 78 not out to build a 311-run lead before England dismissed the Windies for 198 with an hour to spare. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jofra Archer escapes additional ban after breaching England protocols

Jofra Archer escapes additional ban after breaching England protocols 00:46

 Jofra Archer has escaped an additional ban after breaching England team protocols with an unauthorised trip home, landing an undisclosed fine and a written warning instead.Archer breached the England and Wales Cricket Board’s strict guidelines by taking a brief detour to his flat in Hove between...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach [Video]

Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach

England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second test against West Indies following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:37Published
Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket [Video]

Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket

Jofra Archer’s unauthorised trip to Brighton could have resulted in “a disaster” costing “tens of millions of pounds” according to the Ashley Giles.Archer breached the strict bio-security..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach [Video]

Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach

England bowler Jofra Archer has been sent into self-isolation and ruled out of this today’s second Test against the West Indies after “a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols”.Both teams..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

England v West Indies highlights: Stokes & Sibley centuries set up big score

 Superb centuries from Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley set England on their way to 469-9 declared as they look to level the series in the second Test against the West...
BBC Sport Also reported by •IndependentBBC NewsIndiaTimes

No regrets for stand-in skipper Ben Stokes as England suffer first-Test defeat

 Ben Stokes insists he harbours no regrets after his first outing as England captain, despite sustaining the West Indies sealing a memorable fifth-day victory in...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •News24Seattle TimesMid-DayDNABBC Sport

Ben Stokes strikes crucial blow before tea to leave England needing five wickets

 Ben Stokes followed up his day five fireworks with the bat by claiming the crucial wicket of Jermaine Blackwood with the last ball before tea, leaving England...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this