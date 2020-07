Lakers Star LeBron James Says Nothing is Normal About 2020 Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

With the tragedies that the world and the world of basketball has faced in 2020 including the death of Kobe Bryant and the suspension of the Season due to COVID-19, NBA’s The King says noting about 2020 is normal anymore. LeBron now leads the Lakers into a different NBA setting in the Orlando Bubble. With the tragedies that the world and the world of basketball has faced in 2020 including the death of Kobe Bryant and the suspension of the Season due to COVID-19, NBA’s The King says noting about 2020 is normal anymore. LeBron now leads the Lakers into a different NBA setting in the Orlando Bubble. 👓 View full article