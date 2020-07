Man Utd vs West Ham tips and odds: Get United to win at 6/1, Rashford to score at 35/1 or Irons to win at 125/1 Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

IT’S the final week of what has been a bizarre Premier League season but before we enter another off-season we have two huge offers. Punters can get Manchester United to win at 6/1 with 888 Sport and you can also get Marcus Rashford to score at 35/1 with William Hill. But if you fancy an […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this