Chelsea FC ready to double 23-year-old Man United player’s wages – report

The Sport Review Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Chelsea FC are ready to double Dean Henderson’s wages in order to win the race to sign the Manchester United shot-stopper this summer, according to a report in England. The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Chelsea FC have contacted Manchester United about signing the 23-year-old in a permanent deal in the upcoming summer transfer […]

