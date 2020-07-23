|
‘Rubbish’: Gary Neville sends message to Man United star after 1-1 draw with West Ham
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Gary Neville described Paul Pogba’s handball as “rubbish” after the midfielder conceded a penalty in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Wednesday night. The Red Devils headed into the game looking to boost their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League ahead of their trip to rivals Leicester City on […]
The post ‘Rubbish’: Gary Neville sends message to Man United star after 1-1 draw with West Ham appeared first on The Sport Review.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this